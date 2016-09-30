A 28-year-old woman, Sujatha, and her two daughters Indraja, 3, and Vani, 2, of Silpa Soubhagyanagar in Adoni town in Kurnool district, who consumed pesticide, are battling for life in the Government hospital.

The woman allegedly consumed pesticide after administering it to her two daughters, when her husband, Veeresh, a mason, went for work, the police said.

The mother and children who became unconscious were admitted to hospital and doctors described their condition as critical.

The police registered a case and rushed them to hospital. Police suspect family disputes to be the reason for Sujatha taking the extreme step.