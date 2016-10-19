: Machilipatnam MP K. Narayana on Tuesday said that a special meeting would be held soon to to enable farmers willing to part with their lands for the port and industrial corridor projects to hand over consent letters to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directly.

Addressing newsmen and TDP party leaders here, Mr. Narayana, however, said that the date was yet to be finalised. Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra said various developmental works worth Rs. 38 crore would commence in early November under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation for development of Machilipatnam.