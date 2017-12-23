Will Coringa survive the onslaught ?

more-in

Lush green surroundings with cool breeze wafting from the confluence of the Godavari and the Bay of Bengal where the migratory birds chirping in and animals of various species move here and there is what the simple description of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary (CWLS) — the second largest mangrove in India. But what is hidden behind this beautiful facade is threat of industrial and agriculture pollution.

Located in about 12 km south of Kakinada, the CWLS is spread in an extent of 23,570 hectares and is the abode of hundreds of varieties of flora and fauna. Along with the mangrove forest, the Hope Island, a naturally formed sandy stretch amidst the sea that turned into a synonym for biodiversity, too comes under the purview of the sanctuary.

The scenic beauty of the place coupled with the joyrides into the Bay of Bengal have made Coringa one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the State, prompting the government to allocate funds for developing amenities for the domestic and international tourists. Though it seems all is well from the tourist point of view, a peep into the ground realities pertaining to environmental degradation presents a contrasting picture.

From construction of the Polavaram irrigation project to the rapid industrialisation along the Kakinada coasts, the flora and fauna have been facing many challenges. Water flowing in the creeks of the mangrove is a perfect mix of the outcomes of the Godavari and the Bay of Bengal. Any change in this balance may alter the water quality, which in turn is going to have a cascading affect on the flora and fauna. The prime concern from the environmentalists is the possible reduction in the share of water from the Godavari flown to the CWLS once Polavaram project is built. Unless the irrigation officials consider this factor and maintain the discharge levels, there is every chance of the waters getting saline.

“Merger of industrial and irrigation effluents into the creek is the major challenge now. Since the agriculture and aqua farmers from the vicinity are using more and more fertilizer and pesticide to get good yield, water flowing from these fields into the creek is carrying the residues,” rues environmentalist K. Mrutyunjaya Rao. Construction of seventh berth at the Kakinada seaport, he says, will prevent the arrival of migratory birds in the years to come, as the project site is the nestling ground for mudflats and other winged visitors.

Scientists from M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation have observed that the pesticide content has an adverse impact on honey production at the CWLS. “Agriculture fields are located very close to the Coringa. As the honeybees are known for their relentless travel, they happen to get affected by the pesticides being used by the farmers. As a result, there has been a visible drop in the honey production,” observes R. Ramasubramaniyan, senior scientist from the foundation.

“The environmental threats can be handled through a better partnership with the stakeholders. An individual or an agency can play the catalyst role and sensitise the industries and the farmers on a regular basis,” says Ravishankar Thupalli, consultant for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Here comes the role of the cross sectoral platform EGREE Foundation. Established in 2012, the foundation’s prime objective is to facilitate the mangrove, estuarine, coastal and marine wildlife eco-tourism involving host communities. In the last five years, the foundation has completed it sectoral plan for the aquaculture, fisheries, tourism and oil and natural gas sectors and it is yet venture into the areas of shipping, fertilizers and salt pans, even as the GoI-UNDP-funded programme is scheduled to be ended by the next year.

“Of late, we have been facing an inordinate delay in the release of funds. As a result, we are not able to undertake programmes in an active manner. There is a lot to do to protect the environment and to promote tourism, but we feel our wings are clipped,” points out Y. Satya Sivanadh, communication and outreach specialist at the Egree foundation.

Tourist destination

The annual revenue from the tourists to the CWLS used to be less than ₹1,000 till a few years ago. The sanctuary has seen a metamorphosis in the last five years on the tourist turnout front. Media glare coupled with the installation of basic amenities has been attracting a good number of visitors every year, and the CWLS earned about ₹40 lakh from the entry fare this year. Many people feel a trip to Coringa is a blend of entertainment and education to the children. From construction of a watch tower to the laying of a wooden bridge, platforms and levelling of internal roads to the construction of a thematic park and adventurous games arena for the children, a lot has been done in the recent years on the tourism promotion front.

Despite severe opposition from the environmentalists, the government had proposed the construction of cottages in the CWLS about four years ago, but the project got shelved owing to the changed political equations following the 2014 general elections. At present, those who wish to enjoy the serene environs of Coringa can plan their stay in Kakinada and travel to the CWLS by road. Absence of public transportation, however, is the major challenge for those who consider the economics.

Till a month ago, boating remained the major attraction here. The facility got suspended following the boat tragedy that took place at Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district last month. “Efforts are on to resume boating facility very soon. Of the nine boats allocated to the sanctuary, four are under repair and the fitness certificate is due for the remaining five,” says T. Sri Sai, Forest Range Officer.

Hope Island beckons

The government has big plans to develop the small island as a major tourist attraction in the State and included it in the ‘Swadeshi Darshan’ scheme a couple of years ago. Located abutting the Kakinada coast and amidst the Bay of Bengal, Hope Island is a small fishermen hamlet with a population of about 100 people. Boat is the only mode of transportation to reach the island, which is known for rich biodiversity. Besides the vast flora and fauna, the natural breakwater spread over 1,000 hectares formed due to littoral drift has been the saviour of the coast during many cyclones. And this is the reason why, environmentalists are vehemently opposing the conversion of this island into a tourist hub.

‘Putrayya Pakalu’ is what the fishermen named it while making the island as their abode. The fisherfolk have raised their voice against the dredging operations undertaken by the port management, accusing the act of deterring them from their livelihood. They are equally opposing the tourism development plan too, but there is little response from the authorities concerned. Though the government established a primary school and solar lighting facility, scarcity of drinking water is looming large here.

The government’s plan is build jetties and cottages by spending ₹14.5 crore and improving boat connectivity to the island from the mainland. At one point of time, there was even a proposal to relocate the fishermen, who have been residing here for many years. The environmentalists argue that permanent structures for the tourists will increase pollution in the island in the long run and it will lead to the extinction of plants and species.

EGREE’s role

East Godavari River Estuarine Ecosystem (EGREE) Foundation has commenced its services in the CWLS way back in 2012. Being funded by the government of India and the UNDP along with other likeminded organisations the foundation has focussed on protecting the CWLS from threats such as overexploitation of coastal and marine resources, urban and coastal pollution, maritime traffic, dredging, oil and gas exploitation and the climate change. It has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to protect the sanctuary and to promote eco-friendly tourism.

At first, members of the EGREE Foundation have started developing bondage with the local fishermen and creating awareness among them on the need to protect fauna in the mangrove. The continuous efforts yielded a positive result with the local fishermen giving up using the sanctuary wood as cooking fuel.

Other major initiatives include the commencement of annual bird census to study the whereabouts of the migratory birds and facilitating the hatchlings of the Olive Ridley turtles in the sanctuary. Whale shark protection is another major initiative by the foundation that yielded positive result over a period of time. Now the local fisherfolk are releasing the sharks into the sea by sacrificing their fishing nets by leaving behind their age old practice of cutting short the animal into pieces and selling the meat in retail.

On tourism promotion front, the EGREE supported the renovation of the sanctuary by providing facilities for the visitors. Thematic Park with the replicas of fauna remained a major attraction for the kids as well as the elders. Working closely with the wildlife wing of the Forest Department and major industries, the foundation conducted a series of awareness programmes on the need for protecting the sanctuary for the future generations.

Flipping through the history

Prior to the British rule, Coringa was one of major port cities and known for exporting commodities like rice, oils and artefacts by ships till the 18th century. The craftsmanship of the local artisans was known to the world through the exports. Over the years, Kakinada turned into the port city and Coringa remained as manpower exporter to places like Malaysia. Successors of the then migrants are being called as ‘Korangis’ even today and their origin was nothing but Coringa. Noted writer Sadhu Subrahmanya Sarma penned Telugu novel ‘Bankola’ with this backdrop, while renowned linguist Veturi Ananda Murthy conducted some research on the ‘Korangis’ during his stint in Malaysia.

Not just the village, but the wildlife sanctuary too has a long history. According to the historians, exploitation of the Coringa mangroves was commenced way back in the year 1800. When the British introduced the permit system, people started felling the trees for fuel. The Coringa Reserve Forest Block was declared in 1888 and it got an extension as Reserve Forest in 1921.

Post independence, the Indian government recognised Coringa as part of the Bhairavapalem Reserve Forest in 1974. After four years, the government notified the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary (CWLS) under Section 18 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, putting an end to the exploitation. However, the final notification was issued only in the year 1998. Following the final notification, the eco-development programmes such as promoting eco-tourism and sustainable fishing practices inside the sanctuary were gained momentum.