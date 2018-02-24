Wild elephants move close to human habitations

Wild elephants at the village tank at 121-Pedduru of Shantipuram mandal in Chittoor district on Friday.

A herd of four wild elephants from the forests of Kolar district in Karnataka entered the fields close to 121-Pedduru village of Shantipuram mandal of Kuppam circle in Chittoor on the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border, 120 km from here, in the early hours of Friday.

Farmers, who were on their way to fields, heard trumpeting of elephants and saw the pachyderms settled in Chintamakula Cheruvu tank. They rushed back to their villages and informed the forest officials at Kuppam.

Forest Range Officer (Kuppam) Kalappa Naidu said the elephants emerged from the Karnataka forests, five km away from the tank.

The last time elephants were seen in this area was five years ago.

“At present, a large stretch of area in Shantipuram mandal abutting Karnataka forests is having verdant growth of eucalyptus plantations. The greenery and aroma might have lured the pachyderms.

There is nothing to worry. Naturally, the elephants would retreat to their original habitations after dusk. We are waiting for the animals to make a move tonight. As a precautionary measure, we have deployed trackers and watchers, and the kumkis party, to drive back the animals back into the thickets,”the official said.

Mr. Naidu urged the residents not to tease the animals, but to co-operate with the officials in the operation to drive them away.