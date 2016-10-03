Sri Venkateswara University moved a step further towards digitalisation, when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched Wi-Fi service at his alma mater on Sunday.

As the Reliance Jio Infocomm launched the 'JioNet' high speed wi-fi service, Mr. Naidu connected through a video call with Vice-Chancellor Avula Damodaram and Registrar M. Devarajulu. It was only in January this year that Mr. Naidu had suggested to the Vice-Chancellor to take a major digitalisation initiative and SVU became the first and largest Wi-Fi-enabled university in eight months.

The varsity signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JioNet on Sep 5 and the scheme was executed within a week. About 410 Wi-Fi hot spots were installed to access 42 buildings across the campus to provide indoor and outdoor seamless coverage. “This will enable the students and faculty to access quality academic content in their respective subjects,” Prof. Damodaram said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu also interacted with his friends P. Subramanyam Naidu, Subbarayudu, Padmanabha Naidu, Subba Rao, Narayanappa Naidu, Koteswara Rao and others. Reliance Jio Chief Executive Officer (Andhra Pradesh) Mahesh Mandapalli, business head (Tirupati) Ch. Radhakrishnan and Chief Technical Officer Rushi Golwala were present.