(From Page 1)

“Ït could have solved the problem leaving no scope for any debate. It shows their double standards. When they were in power they left everything half-done and brought a bill that says 10 years for everything. Now when we have done so much for Andhra Pradesh in two and a half years, they are still finding fault.”

He recalled that senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily had even warned that SCS to one State could result in flight of capital from neighbouring States.

Mr. Naidu said people were still not realising that SCS and attracting industries were two different aspects while Opposition was harping on the same thing just to get political mileage. In retrospect, by giving SCS, the BJP or the TDP might have gained politically but the State and people would have lost out.

There were as many as 20 letters with the Centre from States which enjoyed SCS for over a decade seeking waiver of their own contribution of 10 per cent. If they were better off just with SCS why were they demanding waiver? he asked.

Against a benefit of just Rs. 3,000 crore from SCS, the State will now get special assistance akin to SCS through Externally Aided Projects and a total package of over Rs. 2 lakh crore, he said.

These include bearing total expenditure of Rs. 15,850 crore on the Polavaram project, national highways and road projects worth Rs. 65,000 cr.; petroleum and natural gas projects Rs. 48,920 cr.; urban development and housing Rs. 11,588 cr.; commerce and industries Rs. 41,577 cr. and fertilizers and chemicals Rs. 20,000 cr.

‘State in a better position to construct Polavaram’

Mr. Naidu defended the Centre’s decision to assign the task of constructing Polavaram, designated as a national project, to the State government, saying the latter was in a better position to do it.

“Opposition has nothing else to do but keep criticising each and every step”.

