Eedu Gold Ehe is a confusion comedy that doesn’t work

When you imagine Sunil saying Eedu Gold Ehe in a typical Bheemavaram dialect, you are assured of having wholesome entertainment in the film but when he uses a new word ‘funnocent” with a nasal twang it is not funny or innocent any more. It appears both Veeru Potla and Sunil have lost their mojo. If the former bores you with his screenplay, the latter seems to have become complacent not just with his personality but also in hiring a good comedy dialogue writer. After the first fifteen minutes, the impending disaster becomes very obvious and pronounced. The audience has no interest in finding out if Sunil plays a dual role or if there is only one Sunil pretending to do so.

An intro song portrays Bangarraju (Sunil) as a Samaritan who settles down in Hyderabad with a family (Jayasudha and her son played by Arvind Krishna) who treat him as their own.

A robbery in a criminal’s home and the CCTV footage establishes that he had knocked off gold artefacts. He flees from Hyderabad and in the process takes pain to tell people that he is not the one they are looking for, there could be another similar looking man named Sunil Verma.

There are a few twists to the story but that is not narrated in an interesting manner. One needs a lot of patience to sit through the first half and the early second half to know when the confusion will halt. The only saving grace is in the form of Shakalaka Shankar who takes his ‘stealing’ job seriously and provides comic relief.

His job is an extension of what he did in Trivikram’s A..Aa.

The leading women are very comfortable showing off their skin, if one (Sushma Raj) is constantly on the cell phone or running after Sunil for her missing passport, the other (Richa Panai) has no well etched character. Naresh and Richa’s roles irritate you.

Vennela Kishore’s presence is minimal. Sunil fails to impress, be it looks or performance. He needs to reinvent himself and select a good script to draw crowds to the theatre.

—Y. Sunita Chowdhary

Eedu Gold Ehe

Cast: Sunil, Sushma Raj, Richa

Director: Veeru Potla

Music: Sagar Sharma