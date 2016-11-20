At times when Automated Teller Machine kiosks in Machilipatnam are empty without cash, people in this port town woke up early to stand in a queue at the Rythu Bazaar.

Trying their luck, one had to arrive the Rythu Bazaar on time not to buy fresh vegetables, but to withdraw money.

The Andhra Bank has opened a counter at the Rythu Bazaar on Friday, providing smaller denominations to debit cardholders to help them buy vegetables. Any debit cardholder of nationalised bank would be allowed to withdraw a maximum of Rs. 500 and it would be given in the desired denominations — 50 or 100.

“We have issued cash of of over Rs. 80,000 since Friday morning. It is a rare sight that people are carrying debit cards to the Rythu Bazaar instead of cash,” banking correspondent P. Bhavani told The Hindu . Ms. Bhavani and B. Lakshmi Padmavathi are posted at the counter. The transaction is done with the e-pos device that is used in disbursement of old age pensions.

On the other hand, one ATM cardholder is being entertained to withdraw maximum of Rs. 2,000 on the condition that he or she has to accept Rs. 2,000 denomination. “I had to wait for a few hours to withdraw cash from the ATM. However, it is a few minutes’task at the Rythu Bazaar,” a customer told The Hindu .