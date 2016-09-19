On a day when the ‘legendary’ lion (read Devineni Nehru) made its comeback to Telugu Desam Party in Vijayawada, the Gunadala area turned yellow, reminding the old-timers of Ranga-Nehru era the Gunadala which was considered city’s TD fortress. After 20 years, Nehru’s Doddi (backyard) will witness fewer white shirts and more yellow. However the re-entry of Nehru is bound to create ripples in the TDP urban wing for the wily politician will make all-out efforts to help his son Avinash establish in the ‘new’ party swiftly. Heartburns are bound to happen and Nehru’s rant that he will take care of the entire district has already enraged seasoned politicians like Vallabhaneni Vamsi of Gannavaram and Bode Prasad of Penamaluru. Many observers believe that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s advice to East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan to work along with Nehru is an indicator of interesting things to unfold in the yellow party.

Lone battle

for lung space

With the opening of VUDA Central Park in Visakhapatnam, leisure tourism has gained pace in the city. Spread over 20.2 acres, the park has become instant success with most delegates who attended the recent BRICS Summit. The proposal to locate the park was first conceived after the Old Central Jail was shifted to Adavivaram. The proposal faced rough weather with the government proposing commercial complexes and multiplexes instead of a park. However, retired Indian Economic Service officer C.S. Rao waged a lone battle and brought the issue to the notice of then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, which was kept aside. Mr. Rao had to launch satyagraha when the proposal for commercial zone was revived during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The former IES officer even moved the High Court which slapped stay on the proposal for commercial zone. At last, the government withdrew the plan and went ahead with the park as per the wishes of the people.

J.R. Shridharan, G. Janardhana Rao