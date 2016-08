Heavy rainfall was recorded across western Krishna district on Wednesday owing to vigorous Southwest monsoon over Rayalaseema and Coastal AP, according to Meteorological authorities. Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Gannavaram, Vissannapeta, Reddigudem, Unguturu and Nandivada mandals received heavy rain, while parts of southern Krishna witnessed less rainfall below 50 mm on Wednesday. Highest of one cm rainfall was recorded at Gannavaram near Vijayawada city.

