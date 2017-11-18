Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal, Assam teams excel in postal table tennis tourney

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh runners-up in doubles events

The 33rd All India Postal Table Tennis Tournament hosted by Andhra Pradesh Circle ended on Friday with Assam and West Bengal emerging winners and runners-up in both men’s and women’s team events respectively.

West Bengal won the men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh teams were the runners-up in those three categories.

Pritam Bose from West Bengal beat E.L. Sayeed from Assam in the men’s singles event.

Sayani Bose of West Bengal triumphed over Mahaswetha of Assam in the women’s singles.

According to an official release, 123 players from 15 postal circles took part in eight categories and total 244 matches were held.

K. Balasubramanian, Chief Postmaster General of A.P. was the chief guest in the valedictory function and chess grandmaster Koneru Hampi was the guest of honour.

