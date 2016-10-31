Startling facts emerge from sensitisation meet on runaway children

A corporate school student ran away from home buckling under peer pressure, but was rescued at the Renigunta railway junction and sent back home. After losing her mobile phone costing Rs.7,000, a girl student studying under graduation in a Maharashtra city boarded a south-bound train, fearing rebuke from her parents. Two little girls aged eight boarded a Hyderabad-bound train as one of them was frequently beaten by her mother.

For those who believe that only uneducated students run away from home and get stamped as ‘streetchildren,’ incidents such as these should serve as an eye-opener.

Thanks to its huge pilgrim influx, the temple city of Tirupati has a dubious distinction of recording a large number of cases pertaining to lost-and-found, child desertion, child abuse and runaway instances. The adjoining Renigunta railway junction, which connects trains to Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, also witnesses such cases.

Runaway children, afraid of getting caught, rush to the nearest railway station to board a train, as they are assured of free travel (sitting near the toilet), food and shelter in any station.

It is hence important to alert all those in a railway station to look out for such children.

“We consider the railway staff, hawkers, policemen, station cleaning staff, auto-rickshaw and cab drivers in the circulating area as our key stakeholders,” says K. Madhusudhan, Circle Inspector of the Railway Protection Force, Renigunta.

Growing awareness

Mr. Madhusudhan, who works in close tandem with the child welfare committee and voluntary organisations involved in rescuing children, says the number of children rescued from January till date this year in Tirupati and Renigunta stations is 40, against last year's 20. He attributes the rise to the growing awareness among the stakeholders, who alert the RPF immediately on sighting a lone child loitering around under suspicious circumstances.

Rescuing the kids obviates the scope of their emergence into urchins and later anti-social elements, posing a grave threat to society.

The meeting, conducted by Child Line 1098 at the Renigunta railway auditorium recently in collaboration with the Academy of Gandhian Studies to sensitise RPF and GRP staff of Guntakal division on child protection, shed light on such interesting aspects. AGS Field Manager D. Ashok Kumar recalled the cases of runaway kids, while Additional Chief Medical Superintendent Surendra Naik urged parents to take care of children and be responsive to their problems. GRP Inspector D. Kondaiah spoke on the role of police in identifying such children.

The Child Line's famous animation film ‘Komal’ was also screened to explain child abuse.