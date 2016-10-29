A shopkeeper woos a customer by offering heavy discount on crackers as threat of rain looms large in Ongole on Friday.

Heavy discount of up to 70 per cent offered to attract buyers; vigil against Chinese crackers

Though cyclone Kyant weakened further into a low pressure, it kept the cracker-sellers on tenterhooks and dampened the Diwali festival spirit.

Gearing up for the celebrations which coincided with weekend holidays, people made a beeline to the PVRM Boys High school grounds to buy crackers of their choice before rains could come.

With the sky remaining overcast all through the day, cracker-sellers frantically wooed customers by offering a huge discount of up to 70 per cent in the initial stage itself to complete the sale quickly, fearing a wet spell in the next two days.

Usually discounts are offered only on the Diwali day to clear the stocks, says a shopkeeper T. Vadivelu, who has sourced the crackers mainly from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

However, the ever-increasing prices of crackers left the buyers fuming. “The prices of crackers have been jacked up by 20 to 30 per cent compared to last year,” said a school teacher who has come with his two adamant sons keen on buying as many crackers as possible.

Shopkeeper Srinivasulu attributed the hike in cracker prices to an increase in the cost of inputs for the manufacturers. “Even though crackers from China offer a profit margin of 500 per cent, we don’t market them. All our crackers are sourced from leading manufacturers in Sivakasi like Standard Fireworks, Ayyan Fireworks, Rathnaa Fireworks, Vadivel Fireworks, another shopkeeper Venkat Rao added.

Roaring business

Vendors selling earthen lamps made a roaring business as women made it a point to light traditional oil lamps in rows to appease goddess Mahalakshmi.

According to popular belief, the goddess of wealth visits well-illuminated houses to shower her blessings on the Diwali day, an occasion when special pujas are performed to the goddess as also to Kubera, the Lord of wealth.

Prakasam District Ex-Servicemen Abhivruthi Sangham functionaries led by its honorary State president Neppalli Nageswara Rao maintained a vigil to prevent any sale of crackers from China. Any information relating to sale of smuggled Chinese crackers could be passed on to Assistant Commissioner J. Rajasekhar Reddy by calling 9866021340.