‘Waterfalls of death’ in E. Godavari Agency

Pamuleru waterfalls, a tourist attraction in the Rampachodavaram Agency area, has turned a death trap for students especially those studying engineering.

Students from the Kakinada and Amalapuram areas, where most of the professional and degree colleges are situated, throng the place, nestled in the thick forest, during weekends and holidays. Some of them go on two-wheelers and the others engage private vehicles.

At least 10 students have died in the last two decades after slipping into waterholes at the base of the waterfalls.

In recent times, five deaths were reported in Pamuleru and Pinjarakonda, another waterfall in adjacent Addateegala mandal, after students clicking selfies slipped into waterholes. Though tourist facilities are being improved in these areas, neither the Integrated Tribal Development Agency nor and Panchayat Raj Department have taken the much-needed precautionary measures. “I have been raising safety issues at all ITDA meetings. There are no signboards, danger signs or even lights at Pamuleru after the dusk,” said local MLA Vantala Rajeswari.

Campaign launched

According to Tulasiram, Sub-Inspector of the Maredumilli police station, no incident has been reported in the last six months.

Sub-Collector V. Vinod Kumar said they launched “Swachh Paryavaran-Surakshith Paryatan” campaign from Thursday. A committee with village revenue officer, beat officer and a constable from the local police station has been constituted to ensure safety of visitors, he added.