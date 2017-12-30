‘Water by gravity not possible by June’

more-in

The plan to send water into the canals of Polavaram project by gravity in June 2018 may not be possible as the cofferdam, earth-cum-rock-filled (ECRF) dam have yet to be built and there is a lot of concrete work that needed to be done, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Participating in the 60th anniversary function of Prakasam Barrage at Durga Ghat here on Friday, Mr. Naidu said that he had made the completion of Polavaram Project which was the lifeline of the State his life ambition and he would not rest until it was finished and dedicated to the nation. He said he wanted to push water into Polavaram Project Canals by gravity by the coming June but there was a lot of concrete work to be completed and there were two dams, the main dam and the cofferdam, to be built.

He said that the State would complete the project if the Centre paid the bills on time.

Mr. Naidu said all irrigation projects should be completed because the availability of water was linked to economic growth.

He said an anicut built across the Krishna 160 years ago and the Prakasam Barrage built across it 60 years ago transformed the economy of the region.

Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that a foundation stone would be laid for a new barrage near Vaikuntapuram upstream Prakasam in the new year. Two more structures were being planned downstream the Prakasam Barrage, he said. He said that crop was raised in 13 lakh acres in Krishna Delta with the 105 tmcft water received from Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project on the Godavari. The value of the crop would be ₹10,000 crore, he said.

Water Resources Secretary Shashi Bhusan Kumar said that for the first time in the history Prakasam Barrage received more water from the Godavari than from the Krishna. While the barrage received 91.19 tmcft of the Godavari water, it received only 48.29 tmcft from the upper reaches of the Krishna.

Irrigation engineers who were involved in the building and maintaining of the Prakasam Barrage like I.S.N Raju and M.A. Rehman were felicitated on the occasion.

Mr. Turlapati Kutumba Rao, Padma Shri awardee and secretary of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu after whom the barrage is named, and Engineer-in-Chief M. Venkateswara Rao spoke.