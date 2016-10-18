The BC Commission, headed by Justice K.L. Manjunath, conducted a public hearing here on Monday.

Mr. Manjunath said the Commission would give equal importance to representations seeking inclusion of various castes in the list of BCs and those opposing the same. Even as the session commenced, the two groups, one seeking BC status and the other opposing it, resorted to a war of words, prompting Mr. Manjunath to adjourn it for some time.

Meanwhile, representations were taken from various associations and groups representing various castes and sub-castes. A few groups, in their representations, demanded that they be shifted from BC to SC list.

When the session began, the warring groups were at it again. Mr. Manjunath expressed his displeasure and adjourned the hearing to Tuesday. In all, 150 applications were received from members of the Kapu, Balija, Ontari, and Telaga communities seeking their inclusion in the list of BCs.

Similarly, 82 applications were received from castes already enjoying the BC status demanding that no new additions be made to the list.

There were 22 applications from communities such as Kuruba, Dudekula, Noor Basha and Pinjari demanding that their existing groups within the BC list be changed.

Members of the Arey Katika community, which is in the BC list, represented that they be put under the SC list.