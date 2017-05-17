WannaCry: Govt. claims Secretariat systems safe

more-in

The State government on Wednesday termed reports that computers in the AP Secretariat were affected by WannaCry as rumours and said there was no single attack in the Secretariat in Amaravati.

K. Viayanand, ITE&C Department Principal Secretary, in a press release listed out the preventive measures taken up by the IT team to tackle attacks, if any.

He said there were 1,350 desktop computers in the Secretariat and ports in firewall for both the TCP and the UDP traffic in both directions had been blocked. Also, the latest Windows Patches had been updated to all desktops as per the Microsoft guidelines. He said hard disk drives of nine computers were formatted as a precautionary measure since they failed to update anti-virus earlier.

Meanwhile, TTD Executive officer AK Singhal on Wednesday confirmed the detection of virus in computers.

He said services were disrupted only for about two to three hours and that they could overcome the difficulty and got the systems rectified.

Fortunately the entire data relating to the pilgrim related services was secure and there was no disruption of services even on the administrative front.

An emergency meeting with senior officials had been called for to discuss and suggest preventive measures, Mr. Singhal said.

Over 30 systems hit

Though the TTD’s Information Technology (IT) wing in coordination with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) could successfully avert the attack, thanks to its high-end security features, more than 30 computers had been allegedly hit by the virus.

The TTD has more than 2,000 computers.