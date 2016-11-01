Village revenue assistants staging a dharna in front of the Kurnool collectorate on Monday.— PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The members of the Village Revenue Assistants Association, Nellore district unit staged a demonstration at the District Collectorate here on Monday in support of their demand for a minimum wage of Rs. 18,000 per month among other things.

Holding placards and banners, they raised slogans and demanded that their jobs be considered in the fourth class category with eligibility for promotions and other benefits from the government.

G. Hazarath, president of the VRAs Association, and V. Radhakrishna, secretary, said that as of now, their members were performing various duties such as village revenue officers, attenders, watchmen and as computer operators in the revenue department.

They asserted that their long standing demand should be immediately honoured for promoting them to the fourth class category.

They also threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met.

Retirement benefits sought

Kurnool Special Correspondent adds:

Village revenue officers staged a demonstration in front of the Kurnool Collectorate and demanded, apart from minimum wages, relaxation in age and qualifications in medical invalidation and compassionate appointments, extension of DA and retirement benefits to VRAs on a par with government staff.