Krishna University will conduct a two-day inter-college volleyball tournament (Men) at the National College Grounds here on Thursday. As many as 15 colleges will participate in the tourney. Tournament coordinator Jayasankar Prasad said a team to represent the Krishna University in the South Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) tournament -2016 would be selected during the tournament. The South Zone Inter University Volleyball tournament is scheduled to be conducted in Kottayam in Kerala in December.
