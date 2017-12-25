Vizianagaram tradersseek relief from GST woes

more-in

Traders of textiles, hardware and other sectors strongly urged Minister for Human Resources Department and in-charge of Vizianagaram District Ganta Srinivasa Rao to ensure hassle-free trade activity which was completely hampered with the wrong interpretation of rules and regulations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

They said the officials of the Commercial Taxes Department had been confiscating goods under various pretexts to meet their ₹1 crore monthly penalty target . The Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce held a crucial meeting in Vizianagaram to explain the grievances to the Minister. Chamber president P.S.C. Nageswara Rao, secretary Kattamuri Prabhakar and chamber’s GST wing head Ashish Kumar Agarwal submitted a detailed memorandum to the Minister.

They said that the penalty target had not crossed even ₹35 lakh for Visakhapatnam city but it was ₹1 crore for Vizianagaram in spite of its backwardness in all aspects. They also alleged that the software of the GST website was not supporting to upload and download documents intime.

The truckers told the Minister that their vehicles were seized for many days, causing financial problems. Vizianagaram Cloth Merchants Association president Uppu Prakasha Rao and Balaji Wholesale Market Association president K.L. Narasimha Rao said that the many traders were moving around the Commercial Taxes Department instead of doing business during Sankranti season.

Commercial Taxes Department Vizianagaram-Srikakulam Circle’s Joint Commissioner N.Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Commissioner P.Satyakumar (intelligence) told the traders that exclusive GST help deks were established to resolve the grievances of the business persons. They said the staff had been trained to respond quickly to queries through e-mail.

Reacting to the grievances of traders, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that there would not be any harassment of traders as long as they follow GST norms and pay taxes promptly.

He assured that their genuine grievances would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu to ensure hassle-free business activity in the State, including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. As many as 500 business persons from Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Saluru and other places were present.