With the government aiming to achieve two-digit growth rate, particularly by encouraging horticulture crops, the Department of Horticulture here is making an effort to create awareness among farmers on the government subsidies, schemes and modern farming techniques at the Vizianagar Utsav scheduled to be held from October 15 to 17. As Sirimaanotsavam of Sri Pydithalli Ammavaru is celebrated close to the fort, which forms the nucleus of the town, the administration is taking the opportunity to propagate government’s welfare schemes and create awareness among farmers on how to supplement their income through allied farm activities.

As large number of farmers from across the district reach the temple at Three Lamps Junction for Tholi (first) Yeru (farming) (changed to Tholellu over the years) that is celebrated a day prior to the Sirimanotsavam on October 18 the flower show at M.R. Women’s College in the fort would be educative, according to Deputy Director (Horticulture) P.N.V. Lakshminarayana. He said that variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers, etc., which are raised by adopting modern farming methods would be on display at the stalls, Mr. Lakshminarayana said.