The fort and other venues where variety of shows and cultural events are in progress witnessed flow of people on the second day of Vizianagar Utsav on Sunday.

Parents holding their children were seen coming in droves and watching with curiosity the bonsai plants.

The utsav has provided a common platform for students of engineering and high schools alike to put their innovative skills on display. The electronic devices displayed by them EEE and ECE students of MVGR College of Engineering, at the science fair inside the fort complex are interesting. The sensors used in the device for street lighting will save power transmission losses up to at least 18 -20per cent, said II year EEE students P. Pawan Kumar and L. Sravani.

T. Prasanna and L. Sushmita (both II year EEE students) have developed Smart Stick for the blind to cross roads. Y. Sandhya Rani of ECE (final year) of the college developed school bus boarding system, which automatically transmits message to children’s parents immediately after their child boarded the bus.

Among other attractions at the utsav are Limca Book of Record holder S. Pravallika Narayan’s paintings; Ravi Chandra’s art gallery;a photo exhibition on ‘The golden heritage of Vizianagaram’; Ashtavadhanam at Sanskrit College; traditional dances— Mohini Attam, Dasa Avataaralu and Vizianagara Vaibhavam- -- at Anand Gajapathi Auditorium.