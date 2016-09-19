Vizianagar Utsav-2016 will be conducted from October 15 to 17 with an objective to reflect Vizianagaram history, culture and traditions. The Department of Culture has sanctioned Rs. 30lakh and the Tourism Department Rs. 10lakh for the event.

I & PR and district in-charge minister Palle Raghunadha Reddy announced at a press conference here. Earlier, Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju reviewed the arrangements to be made for success of the utsav with Mr. Palle and Collector Vivek Yadav.

Competitions

He said that committees and sub-committees with officials and elite of the town would be constituted to oversee utsav arrangements. As part of the utsav, the committees would conduct elocution and essay writing competitions on eminent personalities in the district for students.

Houses of noted personalities in the town would be illuminated and also felicitate those who excelled in specific field.

Gurajada Jayanti

Mr. Palle said that the state-sponsored 154th Gurajada Jayanti on September 21 would be celebrated in a befitting manner.