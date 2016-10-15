District administration has made elaborate arrangements

The fort town will witness a feast of cultural extravaganza during the three-day Vizianagar Utsav beginning Saturday with the tagline ‘Vizianagar Keerti – Bhaavi Taraalaku Spurthi’

The utsav will focus on the rich cultural heritage and historical importance of the land. As the utsav is being organised prior to Sirimaanotsavam of Sri Pydithalli Ammavaru on October 18, the district administration, keeping in view the heavy turnout of people for the utsav as well as for the Ammavari jaatara, has made elaborate arrangements. The entire town has been decked up with welcome arches, particularly on the approach roads to the town and spruced up the seven venues—the Fort, Ayodya Maidan, Sir Vizzi stadium, Anand Gajapathi Auditorium, Gurajada Kala Bharati, Government Music and Dance College, and Government Sanskrit College.