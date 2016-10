Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Devasthana Sangham: Sarannavaratri celebrations, temple premises, near Kurupam Market, 10 a.m.

Bhabatarini Mata Temple: Devi Navaratri festival, R.K. Beach Road, 9 a.m. to noon & 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.,

Sri Lalita Peetham: Cultural programmes, 5.45 p.m.

Sri Maha Kameswari Peetham: Special puja in connection with Dasara, Ashram compound, Pendurthi, 7 a.m.

Sri Sai Gokula Gurudutta Vihar: Lalitha Chandi Navarathri Mahotsavam, TTD Kalyanamandapam, 9 a..m.

Sri Sagara Giri Kanaka Durga temple: Sarannavaratri celebrations, Yarada Konda, 4.30 a.m. onwards

Sri Gita Prachara Samiti: Sri Lalita Parabhattarika Devi festival, Rajappa Naidu street, 6 p.m.

Sahridaya Sahiti: Kavi Sammelanam, Visakha Public Library, Dwaraka Nagar, 6 p.m.

Visakha Psychiatric Society and Govt. Hospital for Mental Care: Inauguration of National Mental Health Week, GHMC premises, 10 a.m.

Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Vikas Parishad: Adivasi Mahasabha, former MP Somji Bhai Damor and others speak, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, near Rama Talkies, 10.30 a.m.

Indian Institute of Public Administration: Prelude conference on strengthening of ethical and moral values in governance, Dept. of Politics and Public Adminstration, Andhra University Arts College, 10.15 a.m.

Insurance Corporation Employees Union: Seminar on LIC and its role in nation development, LIC building, 5.30 p.m.