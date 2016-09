Sri Lalita Peetham: Sri Lalita Sarannavarathri Utsavams, cultural and devotional programmes, Peetham premises, Lalita colony, 5.45 p.m.

Sri Sai Gokula Gurudatta Vihar: Sri Lalita Chandi Navaratra Mahostavam, inauguration, TTD Kalyana Mandapam, MVP colony, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Devasthanam: Sri Vasavi Devi Sarannavaratri Mahostavam, inauguration (10 a.m.), Balatripura Sundari Alankaram, temple premises.

Sri Mahakameswari Peetham: Sri Devi Sarannavaratri Mahostavams, inauguration (10 a.m.), Peetham premises, near Pendurthi.

Sri Sagaragiri Kanakadurga temple: Sarannavaratri Mahostavam, inauguration (8.45 a.m.), temple premises, Yadara Hill.

Bhabatarini Mata temple: Devi Navaratri festival, koti kumkuma pooja and homams, temple premises, RK beach, 9 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

Andhra University College of Engineering Civil Engineering Department: National workshop, department premises, 9.30 a.m.

AU College of Engineering for Women: Department of Electrical Engineering: Faraday memorial E-Spectra 2K16, inauguration (10.30 a.m.) and valedictory function (5 p.m.), Seminar Hall of the college.

ANITS Department of ECE: National conference on recent challenges in EC technology, college auditorium, 9.30 a.m.

Federation of Telangana and AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Meeting on e-commerce and future trends, Hotel Daspalla, 10.30 a.m.

Mosaic Literary Organisation: Talk on Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s Satyagraha in Champaran, Visakha Public Library, 5.30 a.m.

Visakha Nataka Kala Parishat: Ballari Raghava Nataka Ranga Kalavaibhavam, Visakha Public Library, 6 a.m.

Swara Raga Tarangini: Film music programme Maanavude Mahaneeyudu, Prema Samajam auditorium, 6.30 p.m.

PV Sahaya Charitable Trust: Distribution of prizes to winners of inter-school competition on Swatcha Visakha-Swatcha Bharat, Kaveri Kannada Sangha Kalyana Mandapam, near Gurdwara, 5.30 p.m.

Sneha Sandhya: Walkathon to mark the International Day for Older Persons, RK beach, 6 a.m.