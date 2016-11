Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College : A national workshop on ‘Meeting Industry Needs-Role of Management Education’, Department of Management Studies, Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College premises, New Resuvanipalem, 1:30 p.m.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited and Visakhapatnam Port Trust : Workshop on role of RTI in public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 7 p.m.

Eastern Naval Command : Band performance by ENC band to mark Navy Week celebrations, City Central Park, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visakha Music and Dance Academy : ‘Makodhee Nagarikata’, and ‘Jeevanavedam’, presentation of playlets, Kalabharathi Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

ISKCON : ‘Deepotsavam’ and ‘Damodar Vrata Deeksha’, ISKCON, Sagar Nagar 6:30 p.m.

Hare Krishna Movement : ‘Deepotsava’, temple premises, MVP Double Road, 7:30 p.m.

Sri Ashtalakshmi Sahita Lakshmi Narayanaswami, Sri Mangala Gowri Sahita Vaisakheswaraswami Devasthanams and Rushipeetham : ‘Sri Ganapati Mahima Vaibhavam’, Ashtalakshmi temple, Madhurawada, 6:30 p.m.