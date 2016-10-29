Harekrishna Movement: Deepotsava, MVP Double Road, 7.30 p.m.
Vizag FIlm Society: Screening of Russain film “Dawns here are quiet,” Visakhapatnam Public Library, 6 p.m.
Organising Committee: 150th birth anniversary of poet Sripada Krishna Murthy Sastry. Public Library, 6 p.m.
Praja Spandana: Roundtable on “Polavaram project-related issues,” retired Chief Engineer, Irrigation, U.N. Raju to make presentation, Public Library 10 a.m.
Department of Culture: Mythological play “Deepavali” by Sri Sai Kalaniketan, VUDA Park, 6 p.m.
