Abhyudaya Rachayitala Sangham and Marxist Study Centre: Presentation of Viriyala Lakshmipati Memorial Award-2016 to former deputy chief medical officer of the port trust and writer D. Adams, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 10 a.m.

Kalaprapoorna Ganapathiraju Achyutarama Raju Smaraka Samskrutika Samakhya: MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao to participate, presentation of Kala Puraskaram to writer and actor Gollapudi Maruti Rao, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 6 p.m.

Bala Vikas Foundation: 71st UNO Day, former Director of Academic Staff College K. Ravi to participate, ZP High School, Thotagaruvu, 10.30 a.m.

