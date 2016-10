Bureau of Indian Standards: World Standards Day celebration, seminar on ‘Standards Build Trust’, Palm Beach Hotel, 6 p.m.

Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering College of Engineering (Autonomous), Andhra University: Workshop on ‘Internet of Things’, e-Class room, Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering College of Engineering, AU, 9:30 a.m.

Visakhapatnam District Taekwondo Association and New Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association: National referees seminar, Andhra University Gymnasium, 4 p.m.

Chaitanya Sravanthi: Valedictory function of Swachh Bharat, Government Victoria Hospital for Women and Children, 10 a.m.

Nataraj Music and Dance Academy: ‘Andhra Pradesh Dance Day celebrations-2016’, ‘Kuchipudi Maa Badi’ workshop on Kuchipudi dance, seminar hall, Department of IASE, Andhra University, 11 a.m.