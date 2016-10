United Forum of employees, teachers, workers and people’s associations: Meeting to introduce Aja Sarma, PDF candidate for North Andhra Graduates’ constituency, Kalabharati Auditorium, Pithapuram Colony, 11 a.m.

Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO: Inauguration of World Space Week-2016, Platinum Jubilee Hall, 9.30 a.m. parallel sessions from 11.30 a.m., space exhibition, Platinum Jubilee Hall.

