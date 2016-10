Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Devasthana Sangham: Sarannavarathi celebrations, temple premises, near Kurupam Market, 10 a.m. onwards.

Bhabatarini Mata Temple: Devi Navaratri festival, R.K. Beach Road, 9 a.m. to noon & 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sri Lalita Peetham: Cultural programmes, 5.45 p.m.

Sri Maha Kameswari Peetham: Special puja in connection with Dasara, Ashram compound, Pendurthi, 7 a.m.

Sri Sai Gokula Gurudutta Vihar: Lalitha Chandi Navarathri Mahotsavam, TTD Kalyanamandapam, 9 a.m.

Sri Sagara Giri Kanaka Durga temple: Sarannavarathi celebrations, Yarada Konda, 4.30 a.m. onwards.

Sri Gita Prachara Samithi: Special pujas, Rajappanaidu street, Old Town area, 8 a.m. onwards.

Sarbojanin and E Co Rly Durga Puja Committee: Durga Puja celebrations, Mahapanchami, Waltair Kalibari, near Railway Station, 7.30 p.m.

Andhra University: Unveiling of the bust of Padmasri S.R. Ranganathan (Father of Library Science in India) by Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Dr. V.S. Krishna Library, AU campus, 10 a.m.

Visakha Psychiatric Society & Govt. Hospital for Mental Care: Scientific session on ‘Mental health stigma’, Andhra Medical College, 2.30 p.m.

AU College of Engineering: Inaugural of two-day national conference on ‘Recent advances in power electronics, power and control systems engineering’, Dr. YVS Murthy Auditorium, AU campus, 9 a.m.