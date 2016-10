Sahaya Charitable Trust: Prize distribution function for students for essay-writing contest on Swachh Visakha-Swachh Bharat, Kavery Kannada Sangha, near Gurudwara, Seethammadhara, 5.30 p.m.

Diabetic Child Society: 8th quarterly camp for children with diabetes, AMCOSA Hall, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Sai Gokula Gurudutta Vihar: Sahasranamarchana to Sri Suryanarayana Swamy, 9 a.m; Discourse by Dr. P. Arun Srinivas on Soundarya Lahari, TTD Kalyanamandapam, 6.30 p.m.

