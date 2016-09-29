Apollo Hospitals: DRM Chandralekha Mukherjee flags off cardiac awareness walk, Kalimata temple, Beach Road, 6 a.m.
“Samalochana”: Round table on “Political parties in the ambit of RTI.” Visakhapatnam Public Library, 9.30 a.m.
Veluvolu Trust: Condolence meeting of Bandamudi Subba Rao, chairman of Acharya N.G. Ranga Foundation, Visakhapatnam Public Library, 6 p.m.
Painting exhibition: Exhibition of the paintings of Kattakuri Ravi, Hawa Mahal, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology and Avanthi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences: Freshers induction meet, chief guest Vice-Chancellor of AUy G. Nageswara Rao, Kalabharati auditorium, 10 a.m.
