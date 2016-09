Centre for Policy Studies and Visakhapatnam Public Library: Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan speaks on ‘Challenges and opportunities for our youth,’ Public Library, Dwarakanagar, 6 p.m.

A P Tourism: World Tourism Day celebration, Ramakrishna Beach, 4.30 p.m. onwards.

Mrs A.V.N. College and Women’s Indian Association: Symposium on ‘Strategies of women progress in view of smart cities,’ felicitation to Mrs. Indrani Jagga Row, A.P. Women Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari to participate, college premises, 10 a.m.

Art exhibition: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao inaugurations exhibition of artist Kattakuri Ravi, Hawa Mahal, 6 p.m.

Akkineni Kalasagar: 93rd birth anniversary of ANR, film music programme, Shiridi Sai Function Hall, Daba Gardens, 6.30 p.m.