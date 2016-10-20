Work moves on at a snail’s pace under the police radar at Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park at Tundurru village in West Godavari district.— PHOTO: A.V.G. PRASAD

Multi-level security has been arranged at the project site

): Those who wish to enter this village with lush green paddy fields will have to show their proof of identity to police personnel and get their approval.

Residents of this village working outside will have to undergo frisking and identity search twice a day – before leaving the village at dawn and while returning home at dusk. Same is the case with the residents of neighbouring Jonnala Garuvu and Kamsali Bethapudi villages with a population of anything between 1,500 and 2,000 each.

These villages are literally under the police scanner since the ‘murder attempt’ on the family members of the promoters of the Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park on September 10.

The two and a half-year-old fight against the proposed food park took a turn when the police registered cases against those who played an active role in the movement, besides arranging four pickets each in all the three villages. In addition, makeshift police check-posts were arranged at entry and exit points of the three-village cluster.

Tundurru and Jonnalagaruvu are located in Bhimavaram mandal, while Kamsali Bethapudi comes under Narasapuram mandal, both mandals known as aqua hubs ever since the advent of blue revolution some 25 years ago. Interestingly, paddy is the major crop in these three villages and another dozen rural pockets.

A tar road divides the lush green stretch into two — farm fields on one side and a levelled site of 59 acres where construction works are in progress for the proposed food park on the other.

“Police are guarding the villages round the clock. The number of masons at the project site is just 40 and works are progressing at a snail’s pace,” says S. Suresh, 25, a mason. “We are subjected to police frisking twice a day. Sometimes, police resort to caning without citing any reason,” he says.

Seede Satyanarayana, 63, a tenant farmer, finds fault with the farmers for selling their paddy fields to the promoters.

“These are the tail-end lands of Godavari canal and we hardly get water for one crop a year. The promoters offered anything between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh per acre and got the lands registered,” he recalls. Despite opposition from the villagers, promoters of the Rs. 200 crore-project that intend to process 3,000 tonnes of aqua produce a day, ventured into construction works. Multi-level security has been arranged at the project site with personnel drawn from the police and the CRPF. The promoters, however, are not willing to speak out.

The villagers did their best to stop the project by preventing the entry of construction material and stopping the labourers from going to the site, but their efforts proved futile with the police registering ‘attempt-to- murder’ case against 37 persons and ‘others’ in the second week of September.

“My wife Satyavathi participated in one of the meetings conducted against the park a day after a case was booked against her. Police arrested her from the venue and shifted her to the Tanuku sub-jail. My son Vasu was arrested and sent to the Narasapuram sub-jail on the same charge. Though a cancer patient, I am forced to make repeated visits to the jails and consult advocates to secure their release,” says Areti Satyanarayana, 76.

Major concerns

Villagers started opposing the unit after it emerged that the the park would require 1.5 lakh litres water for daily operations and would discharge about 50,000 litres of effluents . Projected shortage of water for irrigation and the threat of environmental pollution prompted them to raise their voice against the project.

“Instead of addressing villagers’ grievances, the government resorted to create panic among people by using police force and registering false cases. All those who are active in the movement are either facing cases or absconding,” says B.V. Varma, district committee member of the CPI (M), the party that extended its support to the villagers, along with the other Opposition parties. While leaving the village, a constable stopped us and insisted on our proof of identity.