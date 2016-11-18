The notification for admission in Vignan University for the academic year 2017-2018 was released on Thursday. University Vice- Chancellor C. Thangaraj said that the notification has admission schedules for B.Tech, BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA, M.Tech and Ph. D courses.

VSAT applications are available in all the Vignan group of Institutions and at the Vignan offices in Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Eluru and Rajamahendravaram. Online examinations will be conducted during 23 - 27 April 2017 in A.P, Telangana and other States.

The university offers courses in CSE, EEE, IT, Mechanical, Chemical and Civil streams at UG level besides Biotechnology, Biomedical, Bio-Informatics, Civil, Textile, Fashion Technology, Automobile, Agricultural, Food Technology, Petroleum Engineering .

Students would be admitted basing on their performance in Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test( V- SAT), an online examination conducted on all India basis.

The University is also offering B.Tech + Civil services programme which has Humanities subjects in the curriculum.

Dr. Thangraj said that more than 300 students have secured campus placements in MNCs including TCS, IBM, Voltas, Capgemini, NTT Mobis. Rector B. Ramamoorthy said that the university has active MoUs with over 30 foreign universities and added that some universities were doing interns in the Universities in France, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

The university has been awarded ‘Technical Skill Development Institute (TSDI)’ by APSSDC meant for imparting skill development of students and faculty members. Vignan has an MoU with Cambridge University and every year students qualify in English proficiency courses certified by Cambridge University.

Registrar M.S. Raghunathan said that Vignan University has secured NAAC ‘A’ Grade. The Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India has awarded ‘88 th Rank’ under the NIRF to the university in the engineering and technology category.

The university has also been attracting international students from Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Sudan. Dean, Admissions V. Ravi Kumar said that university is offering fee waiver to meritorious students.

The top 50 Rankers will get 100% fee waiver, 51 – 100 Rankers will get 50% fee waiver and 100-200 Rankers will get 25% fee waiver. Students who performed well in Intermediate, JEE (Mains, Advance) and EAMCET ranks would also be given concession.