ONGC has been improving its systems along with the developments in the technology to arrest graft as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission, said Debasis Sanyal, Executive Director and Asset Manager of the Company. Speaking at the Vigilance Awareness Week-2016 valedictory held in ONGC Base Complex on Saturday, he said that the company is striving towards building a corruption free society by organizing sensitisation programmes for the students.

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, essay writing, elocution, quiz, drawing competitions were held for school and college students besides for the ONGC employees.