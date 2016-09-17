Two boys, pursuing Intermediate and degree, ended their lives allegedly by hanging themselves in two separate incidents in Madanapalle.

Sagar (16), a resident of Subash Road locality under the rural police limits, joined 11th standard at Jawahar Navodaya School at Valasapalle, on the outskirts of Madanapalle, a couple of months ago.

He kept complaining to his parents that he was unable to concentrate on studies, and that he wanted to pursue studies as a day scholar. His mother, an outsourcing staff with APSRTC at Madanapalle, opposed this.

Suicide note

The boy went to the dormitory during the lunch hour and allegedly hanged himself. The Madanapalle Taluk police shifted the body to area hospital and recovered a suicide note from his pocket, which reportedly read that he was not interested in studies.

In another incident, a degree first year student Akbar Ali (20) of Prashant Nagar of Madanapalle town committed suicide at his house on Thursday night.

The boy, who joined a nearby private degree college, remained reluctant to go to college during the last one month.

On Thursday evening, the boy went inside a bedroom, and hanged himself to the ceiling fan. A case has been registered.