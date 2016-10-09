Veteran Centre of Indian Trade Unions leader N. Prabhu Das died on Saturday. He was 65 and is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

He succumbed to the injuries sustained in an accident near Maddipadu in Prakasam district earlier this week.

The ILTD Workers Federation State president had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guntur.

Mr. Das had worked for the welfare of the workers in tobacco and transport sectors too for the last 30 years.

Leaders cutting across party lines, including CPI(M) State Secretariat member Y. Siddaiah, Congress city unit president Sripathy Prakasam and TDP leader M. Subba Rao paid their respects to the mortal remains of the trade union leader.

The death was an irreparable loss to the working class, said CPI(M) district secretary P. Anjaneyulu.

Arrangements are being made for the funeral at Thuravagunta on the city outskirts on Sunday.