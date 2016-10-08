Initial capacity of 30,000 units per year includes manual wheelchairs

Vermeiren India Rehab Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belgium-based Vermeiren Group, inaugurated its manufacturing unit at Sri City, here on Friday.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, accompanied by Consul General of Belgium (Chennai) Bart De Groof, Vermeiren Group’s CEO Patrick Vermeiren, CFO Jan Van Herck, Vermeiren India Managing Director Syed Riaz Qadri, Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy and others, unveiled the plaque at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Srinivas expressed happiness over the inauguration of Vermeiren Unit and maintained that quality rehab care products such as wheelchairs etc., were essential not only for the disabled but also for the elderly as a mobility aid. Giving details of the unit, Mr. Patrick Vermeiren said they had invested Rs.40 crore for setting up the plant and would focus on marketing the products at reasonable cost.