‘Venkaiah made Nellore proud at national level’

The nomination of Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu for the post of Vice-President has brought cheer to the people of Nellore district and especially to the residents of his native village Chavatapalem near here.

People cutting across all sections described Mr. Naidu as a well-rounded leader who works hard and brings glory to any post he adorns.

Steady rise

Born in a poor farmers’ family, it was a steady rise for Mr. Venkaiah Naidu from a dynamic student union activism to a promising career at the national level politics spanning five decades.

“I am not surprised at Naiduji’s elevation. There is no better candidate at this juncture. With his oratory and wise decision-making capabilities, he would continue to achieve more laurels now,” said Rallapalli Ramasubba Rao, a septuagenarian retired tahsildar, who also took active part in student politics in those days.

Oratorical skills

He recalled that Naiduji used to be very active in organising creative events as a student leader in the Venkatagiri Rajah’s College here and he had been showing the same zeal even in the most stressful political situations all these decades.

It was no wonder that contemporary political stalwarts like Nedurumilli Janardhan Reddy used to be very careful while commenting against Mr. Naidu considering the latter’s unquestioned oratorical skills and sharp timely wit.

The latest achievement has been welcomed by BJP leaders and activists as also from other parties who view Mr. Naidu as a model.

He won twice as an MLA from the upland Assembly constituency of Udayagiri in the district in 1978 and 1983 but eventually gave up interest in electoral politics after his defeat in the Atmakur segment.

“Later, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu devoted his complete attention and time for strengthening the organisation. His career grew along with that of the party in all respects. Now his example is an inspiration for all South Indians,” said Kandukuri Satyanarayana, a Kavali-based industrialist and a long-time RSS and BJP leader.

Mr. Satyanarayana said it was positive thinking, total commitment and far-sightedness that brought the present recognition to Mr. Naidu and there was no doubt that he would achieve greater accomplishments.