Yogi Vemana University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for exchange of technical knowhow for research in the fields of communication, GPS and agricultural data, Vice-Chancellor A. Ramachandra Reddy said on Wednesday.

YVU has ISRO nodal centre on its campus, he said. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy exhorted the faculty members to strive to work with ISRO network and secure projects from the government. The Vice-Chancellor and Rajkumar Chowdary of ISRO signed an MoU in the university.

Prof. K. Krishna Reddy said YVU secured the first project when Mr. Madhavan Nair was ISRO Chairman. The 20-year project was working on estimating the changes in the ionosphere in the atmosphere and change in evaporation density, he said.

Mr Rajkumar Chowdary said the project was aimed at developing the multi-purpose GPS signal receiver system.

YVU Registrar Nazeer Ahmed said the university has been working with ISRO for the last seven years and was pursuing research on troposphere. Dr. Venkataramu said agreements were also reached with Spain and Germany on research on material sciences.