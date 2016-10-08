New building complex awaits inauguration by Chief Minister

The long-cherished dream of the youth of Nellore district will become a reality soon what with the completion of the new state-of-the-art building complex of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) at Kakuturu near here.

The buildings will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his next visit. In fact, the university authorities have been awaiting nod from the Chief Minister’s Office for including the inauguration in Mr. Naidu’s schedule for over three months but somehow this could not materialise.