DFO G. Srinivasulu launching the Vanam-Manam programme on ZP High School premises at Padmavathipuram in Tirupati rural mandal on Saturday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Their involvement will lead to excellent results, says DFO

As part of the ongoing Vanam-Manam programme in the State, forest officials are planning to utilise the services of Dwcra (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) groups in the district for achieving optimal results in social forestry.

Social Forestry Division officials led by Divisional Forest Officer G. Srinivasulu on Saturday conducted awareness camps, rallies, and plantation of saplings in Irala and Tirupati rural mandals.

Government officials, sarpanches, Dwcra groups, teachers, students and pilgrims bound for Tirumala and Kanipakam temples took part in the events.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Srinivasulu said that an action plan was ready to rope in the Dwcra groups in large numbers for success of the Vanam-Manam and other social forestry schemes.

He said that each woman member of the SHG should give her name, Aadhaar and contact numbers either to the Forest Department offices or the Mandal Parishad Development Officers and furnish details as to how many plants they could plant and maintain.

“Our field staff would process their requirement and provide the saplings at their doorstep. The Dwcra groups have proved their mettle in various constructive activities. Their cooperation and involvement in the social forestry schemes would definitely lead to excellent results. Their services would also be utilised for undertaking awareness camps in schools and rural areas about the importance of nature and wildlife, and their coexistence with mankind,” the DFO said.

The official said that the ‘geo-tagging’ of social forestry schemes would be implemented seriously.

Geo-tagging

“All the stakeholders, including officials, social groups and common people, would be provided a link connected to the Forest Department’s website. They could operate either on behalf of their respective groups or individually. By periodically uploading the latest snaps of the saplings, it would be highly useful for identifying several other viral parameters such as groundwater table, climate and soil conditions. The geo-tagging will also help in monitoring the plantations and their survival aspects,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

The DFO said that so far 64 lakh plants, including premier varieties of red sanders and teak, were raised, and about 15 lakh plants distributed.