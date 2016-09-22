Former Member of Parliament Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao on Wednesday opined that much of the land to be gathered for developing the Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor (MIC) would be diverted for real estate sector in future.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Rao has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government withdraw the plan to develop the MIC in private land as sufficient government land is available in Machilipatnam. “At least 16,000 acres of government land in Machilipatnam will be sufficient to develop the MIC including petro-chemical complex. One of the biggest petro-chemical complex built by the Reliance group spreads across 7,500 acres in Gujarat,” said Mr. Rao.

The former MP alleged that the State government was not willing to allow any government or public sector units to set up industries in the proposed MIC.