DIG of Kurnool Range B.V. Ramana Kumar directed police officials on Saturday to use technology and closed circuit cameras to control the crime rate and bring the culprits to book.

Addressing a crime review meeting in Vyas Auditorium in the Kadapa District Police Office, Mr. Ramana Kumar told police officials to curb smuggling of red sanders, illicit transportation of sand, ganja, gambling, matka, cricket betting and other anti-social activities. He told them to check thefts, burglaries and house-breakings by keeping vigil on the movement of criminal gangs, offenders and rowdy-sheeters.

The DIG told police to check atrocities against women and girls, kidnappings and murders for gain. He wanted steps taken to curb road accidents and recover stolen property.

Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna, OSD (Operations) Satya Yesubabu, DSPs E.G. Ashok Kumar, Anbu Rajan, Sarkar, N. Poojitha and L. Sudhakar and Circle Inspectors took part.