UP gang involved in 14 robberies held

The gang members being presented before the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police apprehended three persons from Uttar Pradesh who were involved in 14 robberies in the city and recovered booty worth ₹12 lakh from their possession.

The accused, Sabeer, Sonu Nayeem and Khaleed belonging to Meerut, were convicted earlier on similar charges. They formed a gang with some other offenders from Ghaziabad, Hapur and other places. “They go to different States and burgle locked houses,” said South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Srinivasa Rao.

V.S.N. Varma, CCS ACP, said the police earlier arrested another gang member Wasim Akram. Sabeer and Sonu were brothers and were wanted in many cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, he said.

“The thieves were rounded up while they were moving suspiciously near the railway station,” said Governorpet circle inspector P.E. Pavan Kumar Reddy.