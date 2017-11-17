Untimely rain damages crops in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

Many crops including paddy, maize, cotton and banana were damaged both in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts due to heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Almost all the 38 mandals in Srikakulam and 34 mandals in Vizianagaram districts received heavy rainfall under the impact of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

As per initial estimates, the crops got damaged in more than one lakh acres in the backward districts. The farmers were shocked with untimely rains when they were anticipating a bumper crop this year.

Srikakulam Collector K. Dhananjaya Reddy directed the irrigation and agriculture officials to guide farmers in saving the standing crops. He directed the irrigation officials not to release water from the Madduvalasa and Thotapalli reservoirs and Gotta barrage to prevent further damage to the crops. The officials estimated around 10.5 lakh metric tonne of paddy yield from 5.3 lakh acres this year. However, the production would be affected drastically with the unexpected rain.

Mr. Dhananjaya Reddy held a teleconference with all district and mandal officials to guide them over taking up relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Officials alerted

He asked them to be alert for the next couple of days with the rain continuing in the catchment areas of major rivers including the Nagavali and the Vamsadhara.

He also directed them to monitor the calls coming to the helplines in their respective mandal offices.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Collector Vivek Yadav reviewed weather situation on Thursday morning and hoped that the crops could be saved with a little improvement in the situation since Thursday afternoon.

Vizianagaram district received 870.8 mm rainfall in the last six months. The agriculture department officials informed that the damage would be more to the banana crop in several mandals.

Mr. Yadav directed the agriculture officials to do a field-level survey immediately to assess the damage to the crops so that the farmers would be able to apply for crop insurance wherever it was applicable.