Universities have a major role to play in motivating young people and shape up their future, former chief controller of Defence Research and Development Organisation Prahlada Rao said here on Friday.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Collaborative Research in Universities’ held at Vignan University here, Dr. Prahlada Rao said that a survey finding revealed that the power of assessment in Indian youth is just 18 per cent when compared to 87 per cent in similar demographic group in the world.

The youth in India have far lesser reading skills, analysis and motivational power when compared to others across the world, he said adding that universities would have to play a major role in motivating the youth.

University Vice-Chancellor C. Thangraj said that this was the first time, a workshop on collaborative research was held at the university and added that workshops like these pave the way for finding solutions to everyday problems in rural areas. The strengths of departments of engineering in various universities could be synergised to bring better results, he added.